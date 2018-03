March 15 (Reuters) - Connecticut Water Service Inc:

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - UNDER DEAL TERMINATION UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY SJW GROUP CASH TERMINATION FEE OF $28.1 MILLION

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - IF DEAL WITH SJW GROUP TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, SJW WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO CASH FEE OF $42.5 MILLION