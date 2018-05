May 3 (Reuters) - PC Connection Inc:

* CONNECTION (CNXN) REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; EPS AND OPERATING INCOME INCREASE BY 50% AND 35%, RESPECTIVELY, FROM PRIOR Q1

* Q1 SALES $624.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $689 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: