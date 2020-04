BRIEF-Conn's CEO To Temporarily Reduce Base Salary By 25% Due To COVID-19

April 7 (Reuters) - Conn’s Inc:

* EFFECTIVE APRIL 19, ANNUAL CASH RETAINER FOR EACH NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BY 25% FOR 2021 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* REDUCTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL SUCH TIME AS BOARD DETERMINES IN ITS DISCRETION THAT EFFECTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAVE SUBSIDED

* BASE SALARY FOR CEO WILL BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED BY 25% DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* BASE SALARY FOR CEO WILL BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED BY 25% DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* BASE SALARY FOR CERTAIN OTHER OFFICERS WILL BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED BY 20% Source text: (bit.ly/2JPG93P)