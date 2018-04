April 20 (Reuters) - Conn’s Inc:

* CONN'S INC SAYS CEO NORMAN L. MILLER'S 2018 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.3 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES STOCK AWARDS OF $7.6 MILLION – SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2HNnB2q) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)