BRIEF-Conocophillips CEO Expects May, June To Be Particularly Weak For U.S. Domestic Oil Pricing

April 16 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* CEO SAYS HE EXPECTS OIL PRICES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS TO BE WEAK AND VOLATILE

* CEO SAYS SINCE MARCH, COVID-DRIVEN DEMAND FOR OIL HAS CONTINUED TO FALL SIGNIFICANTLY

* SAYS TO MINIMIZE RISK OF CORONAVIRUS SPREADING, ENDED WINTER EXPLORATION PROGRAM IN ALASKA EARLY

* SAYS EXPECT MAY AND JUNE TO BE PARTICULARLY WEAK FOR DOMESTIC OIL PRICING IN U.S.

* SAYS PRODUCTION CURTAILMENTS ARE ACROSS ALL 3 BASINS IN U.S. LOWER 48 STATES

* SAYS NOT PLANNING TO CURTAIL PRODUCTION IN ALASKA IN MAY

* NOW REQUIRES $32 PER BARREL OF WTI TO COVER CAPITAL COSTS ON AVERGE FOR THE YEAR, COMPARED TO $40 PER BARREL OF WTI EXPECTED EARLIER

* SAYS REQUIRES LESS THAN $30 PER BARREL OF WTI ON AVERAGE FOR NEXT 3 QUARTERS TO COVER CAPITAL COSTS

* SAYS AUSTRALIA-WEST SALE TO SANTOS ON TRACK FOR Q2; SAYS CO, BUYER COMMITTED TO TRANSACTION

* SAYS SOME OF THE OPERATING COST REDUCTIONS WILL NOT BE SUSTAINED IN A HIGHER PRICE ENVIRONMENT

* SAYS NOT STORING SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF OIL ABOVE GROUND