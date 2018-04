April 2 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* CONOCOPHILLIPS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DISPOSITION PROGRAM AND RECENT ACREAGE ADDITIONS

* CONOCOPHILLIPS - IN Q1 OF 2018, CO CLOSED OR ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: