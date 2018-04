BRIEF-ConocoPhillips Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.75

April 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; STRONG PERFORMANCE ON DELIVERING DISCIPLINED PLAN

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* QTRLY PRODUCTION EXCLUDING LIBYA 1,224 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (MBOED), A DECREASE OF 360 MBOED

* QTRLY TOTAL REALIZED PRICE WAS $50.49 PER BARREL OF OIL EQUIVALENT (BOE), COMPARED WITH $36.18 PER BOE IN Q1 OF 2017

* INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 1,200 TO 1,240 MBOED

* SEES SECOND-QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 1,170 TO 1,210 MBOED

* COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BILLION IS UNCHANGED

* ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MILLION VERSUS $7,771 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

