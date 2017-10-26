BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says Q3 earnings per share $0.34

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips-

* ConocoPhillips reports third-quarter 2017 results; lowers capital guidance and delivers on strategic and operational targets; strong momentum going into November analyst and investor meeting

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* ConocoPhillips - ‍lowering full-year 2017 expected capital expenditures to $4.5 billion, a 10 percent reduction from initial guidance​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ConocoPhillips - ‍production excluding Libya for Q3 of 2017 was 1,202 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed), a decrease of 355 mboed

* ConocoPhillips - ‍in Alaska, First Well was spud at 1h news, which remains on track for first oil by year-end​

* ConocoPhillips - ‍ maintaining FY production guidance despite impacts from Hurricane Harvey

* ConocoPhillips - ‍during quarter, Eagle Ford production was impacted by 15 MBOED from Hurricane Harvey, but was fully restored by quarter end​

* ConocoPhillips - ‍expects to reduce debt to less than $20 billion by year-end 2017

* ConocoPhillips - ‍ expects full-year share repurchases of $3 billion​

* ConocoPhillips - qtrly ‍total realized price was $39.49 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), compared with $29.78 per BOE in q3 of 2016​

* ConocoPhillips - ‍expect over $16 billion of dispositions during 2017​

* ConocoPhillips - ‍production from Libya was 24 MBOED for quarter​

* ConocoPhillips - ‍"while outlook for commodity prices has improved, we remain committed" to disciplined strategy​