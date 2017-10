Sept 12 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* ConocoPhillips resumes pre-storm production rates in Eagle Ford; third-quarter and full-year production guidance remains unchanged

* Company’s full-year production on same basis is expected to be 1,340 to 1,370 MBOED​

* Production from Eagle Ford field returned to pre-hurricane harvey rates of around 130 thousand MBOED​