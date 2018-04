BRIEF-ConocoPhillips Says Will Be 'Aggressive and Persistent' To Recover PDVSA Award

April 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD

* CFO SAYS BELIEVES WILL ‘TAKE TIME TO RECOVER THE VALUE THAT WE LOST’ IN VENEZUELA AFTER ASSETS WERE NATIONALIZED BY GOVERNMENT

* SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER

* SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER

* SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS

* SAYS WORKING TO OFFSET UPWARD PRESSURES ON SPENDING, TOO EARLY TO TELL HOW WILL AFFECT 2018 CAPEX BUDGET

* CFO: ‘WE THINK OUR STOCK IS UNDERVALUED AND HAS A LOT OF UPSIDE TO IT’

* CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’

* SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN

* SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL

* SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)