in 20 days
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips sees 'strong' U.S. shale output in Q4
July 27, 2017 / 5:06 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips sees 'strong' U.S. shale output in Q4

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* Says shale development will be biggest contributor to production growth in next few years

* Says no slowdown in pace of improvements to shale oil production efficiency

* Says costs across its global portfolio, on average, are falling

* Says has seen a 'stable' sand cost this year

* Says does not believe will see a 'significant degradation of operating cash flow' at $50/barrel oil price

* Says about half of 2018 capex will be 'fairly flexible' and able to be cut if oil prices fall

* ConocoPhillips says if Alaska changes tax structure, would re-evaluate spending plans in state

* Says expects 'pretty strong production' from U.S. shale operations in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

