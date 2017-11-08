FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips targets ‍debt reduction to $15 bln in 2019​
November 8, 2017 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips targets ‍debt reduction to $15 bln in 2019​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* ConocoPhillips analyst and investor meeting to outline 2018-2020 operating plan; creating value with disciplined, returns-focused strategy

* ConocoPhillips - targets ‍debt reduction to $15 billion in 2019​

* ConocoPhillips - ‍three-year operating plan averages annual capital expenditures of $5.5 billion​

* ConocoPhillips-‍extending $1.5 billion per year of share buybacks for additional year through 2020, resulting in total 2017-2020 share buybacks of $7.5 billion​

* ConocoPhillips-Targets extending $1.5 billion/year of share buybacks for additional year through 2020,resulting in total 2017-2020 share buybacks of $7.5 billion​

* ConocoPhillips - sees ‍sustaining capital $3.5​ billion in 2018

* ConocoPhillips - ‍ set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 5-to-15 percent by 2030​

* ConocoPhillips - sees 2018 ‍exploration capital spend $0.3​ billion

* ConocoPhillips-2017-2020 share buybacks of $7.5 billion, debt reduction to $15 billion to represent a 20% decrease in debt-adjusted share count by year-end 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
