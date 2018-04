April 25 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL RULES CONOCOPHILLIPS IS OWED $2.04 BILLION IN ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA

* RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO'S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES