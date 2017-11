Nov 29 (Reuters) - Conquest Resources Ltd:

* CONQUEST APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE

* CONQUEST RESOURCES LTD - CONQUEST IS ACTIVELY ASSESSING ONTARIO GOLD PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES TO EXPAND CONQUEST‘S PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS

* CONQUEST RESOURCES LTD - ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BENJAMIN BATSON TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO​

* CONQUEST RESOURCES-‍ ROBERT KINLOCH, FORMER PRESIDENT,CEO HAS BEEN APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT,WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR OF CONQUEST​