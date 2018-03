March 20 (Reuters) - CONSILIUM AB:

* JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2018 NET SALES DECREASED BY 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 227.8 MILLION​

* ‍JAN-FEB 2018 ORDER INTAKE SEK‍​ 220.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 231.0 MILLION YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)