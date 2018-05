BRIEF-Consol Coal Resources Lp Qtrly Net Income Of $22 Mln

May 3 (Reuters) - CONSOL Coal Resources LP:

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP - QTRLY NET INCOME OF $22.0 MILLION

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP - EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $5.0 MILLION THROUGH 2019 IN EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT CAPITAL SPENDING

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP - Q1 COAL PRODUCTION OF 1.7 MILLION TONS, WHICH COMPARES TO 1.7 MILLION TONS IN Q1 2017

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP - CCR SHIPPED 1.7 MILLION TONS OF COAL DURING THE FIRST QUARTER, COMPARED TO 1.7 MILLION TONS IN THE YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP - SEES 2018 COAL SALES VOLUMES 6.55 MILLION TONNES - 6.80 MILLION TONS

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP - SEES 2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON - $47.15-$48.75

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP - SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $31 MILLION- $36 MILLION

* CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP - QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MILLION VERSUS $79.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: