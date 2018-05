May 3 (Reuters) - CONSOL Energy Inc:

* CONSOL ENERGY ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.20

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCL. 100% PAMC) OF $125-$145 MILLION

* 2018 CASH SPENDING EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY $10.0 MILLION THROUGH LEASE CONVERSIONS

* EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $20.0 MILLION THROUGH 2019 IN EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT CAPITAL SPENDING

* SEES 2018 COAL SALES VOLUMES (100% PAMC) OF 26.2 TO 27.2 MILLION TONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: