March 30 (Reuters) - CONSOL Energy Inc:

* CONSOL ENERGY INC - LATE LAST WEEK, WE WERE MADE AWARE THAT TWO EMPLOYEES AT BAILEY MINE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* CONSOL ENERGY INC - DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CURTAIL PRODUCTION AT BAILEY MINE FOR A TWO-WEEK PERIOD

* CONSOL ENERGY INC - ENLOW FORK MINE, HARVEY MINE AND CENTRAL PREPARATION PLANT WILL CONTINUE OPERATIONS AT THIS TIME