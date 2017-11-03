BRIEF-Consolidated Communications elects former CEO as non-executive chairman of board

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Consolidated Communications - ‍on Oct. 30, board elected, effective as of Jan. 1, 2018, former CEO Robert J. Currey to non-executive position of chairman of board​

* Consolidated communications- as non-executive chairman of board, Currey will continue service as director but will no longer be officer or employee of co​