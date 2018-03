BRIEF-Consolidated Communications Q4 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.04

March 1 (Reuters) - Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :

* CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 REVENUE $356.4 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.44

* IN QUARTER, RECOGNIZED $115.1 MILLION NET TAX BENEFIT, LARGELY ASSOCIATED WITH RECENT TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $235 MILLION TO $245 MILLION

* SEES FISCAL 2018 CASH INTEREST EXPENSE $123 MILLION TO $128 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 356.4 MILLION VERSUS $175.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00, REVENUE VIEW $356.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: