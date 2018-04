BRIEF-Consolidated Edison Recommends Shareholder Rejection Of Mini-Tender Offer By TRC Capital

April 24 (Reuters) - Consolidated Edison Inc:

* CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL CORPORATION

* CONSOLIDATED EDISON - RECEIVED NOTICE OF UNSOLICITED “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL CORP TO PURCHASE UP TO 1.5 MILLION SHARES OF CON EDISON’S STOCK

* CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC - CON EDISON DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER & RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT TENDER THEIR SHARES

* CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC - CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION