June 10 (Reuters) - Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PLC :

* CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE - GROUP COULD NOT MEET UP WITH GROSS INCOME FORECAST FOR QUARTER, BUT, BUT MET PROFIT BEFORE AND AFTER TAX FORECAST

* CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 346.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 278.2 MILLION NAIRA

* CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC - QTRLY GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN 3.11 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 2.57 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage: