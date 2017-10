Sept 28 (Reuters) - CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC :

* RIGHTS ISSUE OF OF 1 BILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 50 KOBO EACH AT THE OFFER PRICE OF 50 KOBO PER SHARE ‍​

* CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK - RIGHTS ISSUE IS ON THE BASIS OF 1 NEW ORDINARY SHARE FOR EVERY 6 ORDINARY SHARES OF 50 KOBO EACH WILL BE OPENED FOR SUBSCRIPTION ON OCT 16, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2hzDW1C Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)