Feb 23 (Reuters) - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corp:

* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORP SAYS HAS "CEASED TO BE ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN ONGOING BUSINESS"