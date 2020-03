March 24 (Reuters) - Consolidated Tin Mines Ltd:

* TO PUT MOUNT GARNET AND SURVEYOR PROJECT OPERATIONS ONTO CARE AND MAINTENANCE AS AT CLOSE OF ON 24 MARCH

* EXPECTS THAT ITS RECOMMENCED OPERATIONS WILL CONSIST OF OPERATION OF DRY RIVER SOUTH MINE ONLY

* LIKELY TO REQUIRE A REDUCED WORKFORCE