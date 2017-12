Dec 4 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA ISSUES RESPONSE TO DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS AND SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FROM WINTERGREEN ADVISERS

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND - ‍IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONTACT WINTERGREEN ADVISERS TO MEET, DISCUSS MATTERS OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS & SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL​

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO - “‍DEMANDS” WITHDRAWAL OF NOMINATIONS AND SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FROM WINTERGREEN ADVISERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: