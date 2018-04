April 17 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $1.97 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.97

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VERSUS YEAR-END 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: