* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. reports second quarter 2017 earnings of $0.67 per share and increases earnings guidance for full year 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 revenue rose 77 percent to $22.8 million

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $2.95 to $3.10 including items