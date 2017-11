Nov 9 (Reuters) - Consolidated Water Co Ltd

* Consolidated water reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $16.6 million versus $14.4 million

* Qtrly ‍diluted earnings per common share $0.08​

* Consolidated water co ltd - qtrly ‍net income, excluding bali loss of $569,000, was $0.11 per share​