BRIEF-Consolidated Zinc Says To Cut Non-Exec Directors Fees By 50%

April 30 (Reuters) - Consolidated Zinc Ltd:

* QTRLY 9,987 TONNES OF ORE MINED AT PLOMOSAS

* DURING QUARTER 10,132 TONNES OF ORE PROCESSED AT AVERAGE MILLED GRADES OF 16.6% ZINC, 8.4% LEAD & 46.1 G/T SILVER

* MARCH QUARTER C1 OPERATING COSTS WERE $1.05 PER PAYABLE POUND OF ZINC, 29% LOWER THAN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* 1,723 TONNES OF ZINC CONCENTRATES & 430T OF LEAD CONCENTRATES SOLD IN QUARTER

* APPLIED TO UNDERSECRETARY OF MINING IN MEXICO, TO BE EXEMPTED FROM NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES SUSPENSION

* VOLUNTARILY REDUCED NON-EXEC DIRECTORS FEES BY 50%, AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, CFO SALARIES BY 20% UNTIL BUSINESS OPERATIONS CAN NORMALIZE