Dec 8 (Reuters) - Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT'S CONSORTIUM WINS HIGHWAY PPP CONTRACTS WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 11.9 BILLION YUAN ($1.80 billion) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AI18SX; bit.ly/2Bg4QnL Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6167 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)