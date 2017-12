Dec 21 (Reuters) - Constance Hotels Services Ltd:

* CONSTANCE HOTELS SERVICES - DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.25 RUPEES PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF ITS FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2017‍​

* CONSTANCE HOTELS SERVICES - DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON OR ABOUT 6 FEBRUARY 2018 Source: bit.ly/2CPjZJL Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)