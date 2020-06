BRIEF-Constance Hotels Services FY Revenue Of 3,517 Mln Rupees Vs 3,747 Mln Rupees

June 30 (Reuters) - Constance Hotels Services Ltd:

* FY GROUP ACHIEVED A REVENUE OF MUR 3,517 MILLION (2018: MUR 3,747 MILLION)

* FY OCCUPANCY FOR ALL HOTELS, OWNED AND MANAGED, WAS 67% (2018: 68%), REVPAR OF MUR 10,391 (2018: MUR 10,217)

* EXPECT REVENUE, CASHFLOW FOR 2020 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED DUE TO UNCERTAINTY PREVAILING ON RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITIES

* WORKING ON PLANS TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL, NONFINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM MAURITIUS INVESTMENT CORP AMONGST OTHERS

* AFTER IFRS 16, PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF MUR 88 MILLION, PRE-OPENING EXPENSES OF MUR 42 MILLION, FY PRE-TAX LOSS OF MUR 140 MILLION Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/3gdbhsc] Further company coverage: