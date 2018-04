BRIEF-Constantin Medien AG Files Suits Against KF 15 GmbH And Kuhn Rechtsanwälte

April 27 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG: CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG FILES SUITS AGAINST KF 15 GMBH AND KUHN RECHTSANWÄLTE

* CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG - SUBJECT OF SUITS AGAINST KF 15 GMBH IS, ON ONE HAND, CO’S REPAYMENT CLAIMS OF APPROX. EUR 2.05 MILLION DUE TO INCORRECT ACCOUNTING

* CONSTANTIN MEDIEN - FILING SUIT FOR ACCOUNTING AGAINST KF 15 GMBH, AS IT HAS FAILED TO PROVIDE PROOF OF APPROX EUR 3.45 MILLION WORTH OF COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: