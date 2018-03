March 19 (Reuters) - CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG: GROUP EARNINGS FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR EXCEED THE LAST FORECAST FROM NOVEMBER 2017

* FY GROUP EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS AMOUNTED TO EUR 27.8 MILLION

* FY GROUP SALES AT EUR 263.8 MILLION