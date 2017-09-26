FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Constantin Medien says legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien says legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien Ag -

* Legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated within the scope of an overall solution. Constantin Medien will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Co

* Constantin Medien AG will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Communications AG

* To terminate all legal disputes at Swiss courts with affiliated co Highlight Communications AG

* Supervisory board of Constantin Medien AG has approved the termination of these legal disputes with Highlight Communications AG

* Highlight Communications AG has agreed to reverse foundation structures installed as means of defense against hostile takeovers

* No further legal proceedings are taken against execution of capital increase at Highlight Communications AG resolved in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.