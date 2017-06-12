FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Constantin Medien: takes legal action against Highlight's capital hike
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 12, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien: takes legal action against Highlight's capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien Ag

* dgap-adhoc: constantin medien ag: possible loss of majority shareholding in highlight communications ag and possible deconsolidation of highlight communication ag; constantin medien ag is taking legal action against capital increase of highlight communica

* Says is taking legal action against execution of capital increase of highlight communications

* After the capital increase at highlight communications, the portion of constantin medien in share capital of hlc and thus also voting rights share will be diluted from approx. 60.53% to approx. 45.4%

* Loss of majority shareholding and majority of voting rights in hlc could result in situation that in future hlc will no longer belong to group of fully consolidated subsidiaries of constantin medien ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.