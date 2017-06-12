BRIEF-Constantin Medien: takes legal action against Highlight's capital hike

June 12 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien Ag

* dgap-adhoc: constantin medien ag: possible loss of majority shareholding in highlight communications ag and possible deconsolidation of highlight communication ag; constantin medien ag is taking legal action against capital increase of highlight communica

* Says is taking legal action against execution of capital increase of highlight communications

* After the capital increase at highlight communications, the portion of constantin medien in share capital of hlc and thus also voting rights share will be diluted from approx. 60.53% to approx. 45.4%

* Loss of majority shareholding and majority of voting rights in hlc could result in situation that in future hlc will no longer belong to group of fully consolidated subsidiaries of constantin medien ag