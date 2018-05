May 1 (Reuters) - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd:

* CONSTANTINE ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS BY ELECTRUM AND ALTIUS

* CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD - PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE COMPRISED OF UP TO 14.7 MILLION POST-CONSOLIDATION UNITS OF CO AT $0.68 PER UNIT

* CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD - TO USE PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR ADVANCEMENT OF PALMER COPPER-ZINC-SILVER-GOLD PROJECT LOCATED IN ALASKA