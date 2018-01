BRIEF-Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption Of 6.000 Pct Senior Notes Due 2022

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc:

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF 6.000 PCTSENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* ‍AS OF JANUARY 29, 2018, THERE WERE $600.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING​

* REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES TO INCLUDE MAKE-WHOLE PREMIUM OF ABOUT $74.4 MILLION TO BE RECORDED AS LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT FOR Q4

* ‍EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY APPROXIMATELY $0.26

* ‍EXPENSE WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE BASIS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: