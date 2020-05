BRIEF-Constellation Brands Exercises Warrants To Acquire Shares In Canopy Growth

May 1 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc:

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS EXERCISES WARRANTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN CANOPY GROWTH, REINFORCING CONFIDENCE IN CANOPY GROWTH’S ABILITY TO WIN LONG-TERM IN EMERGING CANNABIS INDUSTRY

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC - EXERCISE BY UNIT OF AGGREGATE OF 18.9 MILLION WARRANTS TO PURCHASE COMMON SHARES OF CANOPY GROWTH.

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC - WARRANTS WERE EXERCISED AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF C$12.9783 PER COMMON SHARE

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC - UPON ISSUANCE, COMMON SHARES REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 5.1% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF CANOPY GROWTH

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS - NOW INDIRECTLY HOLDS, IN AGGREGATE, 142.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES, 139.7 MILLION WARRANTS TO PURCHASE COMMON SHARES OF CANOPY

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC - COLLECTIVELY, COMMON SHARES INCREASE CONSTELLATION BRANDS' OWNERSHIP OF CANOPY GROWTH TO 38.6%