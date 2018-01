BRIEF-Constellation Brands Prices Offering Of Senior Notes

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc:

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS PRICES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT IT PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.9 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES​

* PRICING INCLUDES $600.0 MILLION OF 3.200 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* PRICING INCLUDES ‍$700 MILLION OF 3.600 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 FOR PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF 99.807PCT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2028 NOTES​

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS - PRICING INCLUDES ‍$600 MILLION OF 4.100 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048 FOR PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF 99.656 PCT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2048 NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: