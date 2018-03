BRIEF-Constellation Brands Qtrly Comparable EPS $1.90

March 29 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc:

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 RESULTS AND FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK

* SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68

* PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION

* SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 - $9.70

* PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 FREE CASH FLOW PROJECTION OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.3 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.74, REVENUE VIEW $1.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS - DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.74 PER SHARE CLASS A & $0.67 PER SHARE CLASS B COMMON STOCK, AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 42%‍​

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS - FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PERCENT TO 11 PERCENT

* SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BILLION TO $1.25 BILLION, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MILLION TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPERATIONS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS - FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 - 4 PERCENT IN 2019

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS - ‍​FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MILLION, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM