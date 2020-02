BRIEF-Constellation Brands Says Saw No Impact To People, Facilities Or Operations From Covid-19

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc:

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC - SEEN NO IMPACT TO PEOPLE, FACILITIES OR OPERATIONS FROM COVID-19

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC - “BUSINESS CONTINUES TO PERFORM VERY WELL”

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS - CO DOES NOT HAVE MUCH EXPOSURE TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS SUCH AS CHINA THAT HAVE BEEN MOST IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS - ADDRESSES CONCERNS ABOUT "IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS ON ITS BUSINESS & CONSUMER SENTIMENT RELATED TO CO'S CORONA BEER BRAND"