BRIEF-Constellation Brands To Invest About $900 Mln USD To Increase Capacity At Its Plant In Ciudad Obregón‍​

March 20 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc:

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN‍​

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS- INVESTMENT AT BREWERY IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN, SONORA, TO INCREASE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 5 MILLION HECTOLITERS OVER NEXT 3-4 YRS

* CONSTELLATION BRANDS-‍INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT