March 10 (Reuters) - Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.69 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SEES CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & MARKETABLE SECURITIES WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO H22022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: