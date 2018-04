April 6 (Reuters) - ‍Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* ‍CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MILLION Source text for - bit.ly/2H1ndj2