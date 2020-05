BRIEF-Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update Of Preliminary Data For CPI-0610 In Three EHA Abstracts

May 14 (Reuters) - Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE OF PRELIMINARY DATA FOR CPI-0610 IN THREE EHA ABSTRACTS

* CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUED HIGH RATE OF SVR35 IN 1L PATIENTS: 72% AT 12 WEEKS AND 67% AT 24 WEEKS

* CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SVR35 RESPONSES AND TRANSFUSION DEPENDENCE CONVERSION OBSERVED IN 2L MONOTHERAPY PATIENTS

* CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IMPROVEMENT IN BONE MARROW FIBROSIS SEEN ACROSS TREATMENT ARMS

* CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CPI-0610 IN MANIFEST WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED.