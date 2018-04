BRIEF-Constellium Reports Q1 Revenue EUR 1.4 Billion

April 26 (Reuters) - Constellium NV:

* CONSTELLIUM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW EUR 1.41 BILLION

* QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF 388 THOUSAND METRIC TONS INCREASED 4% COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* PROJECT 2019 RUN RATE SAVINGS OF EUR 25 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF EUR 24 MILLION VERSUS NET INCOME OF EUR 13 MILLION LAST YEAR

* REITERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF HIGH SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, GUIDANCE TO BE FREE CASH FLOW POSITIVE IN 2019

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2020

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

* CONSTELLIUM - CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: