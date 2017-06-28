FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 6:28 AM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc

* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with expectations

* FY net debt anticipated to be c.150 mln stg, at lower-end of market forecasts

* Well-Placed for FY2018, with growing order books of approximately 9 bln stg and 85 pct secured revenue position for FY2018.

* A non-underlying charge of c.73 mln stg from portfolio simplification programme

* Core operations have traded in line with expectations since announcement of its interim results on 23 March 2017

* Property and residential pipelines continue to improve and our robust construction and services order books total approximately 9 bln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.