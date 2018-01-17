FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Construction group Vinci says available to discuss Notre-Dame-Des-Landes situation with govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Vinci:

* Spokesman for Vinci says Vinci is available to discuss the situation regarding the abandoned Notre-Dame-des-Landes regional airport project with the French government

* French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed that the government had decided to abandon the 580 million euro ($708.53 million) airport in western France, saying it did not have broad popular support

* Construction giant Vinci had won the contract to build the new airport, near the city of Nantes. It also operates the existing airport in the city, which Philippe said will be modernised

* Vinci shares flat in late session trading (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)

